Detroit Deltas to hold online art auction, national authors' tour this month

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Deltas are holding two programs this month to support the arts.

The 37th Delta Art Auction, "Inspiring Generations through Art," is a virtual event to support scholarships and the artists whose works are displayed and sold.

The auction will close on Saturday, May 15 at 5 p.m. View more information here.

Additionally, Detroit Deltas are hosting the final stop of the national Delta Authors on Tour on Saturday, May 22, from 1 to 3 p.m.

The tour presents writers in every genre; readers can order books, as well. The virtual event is free and open to the public.

For more information, click here.