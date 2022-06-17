Detroit Deltas to host Community Shred Day

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated will host its Community Shred Day, sponsored by AARP Michigan, on June 18, 2022 from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm at its headquarters in Detroit.

The goal of the free event is fight fraud and to help the environment by providing an opportunity to shred unwanted paper documents. There is no limit to the amount of documents you can shred.

The event is contactless and is open to the public.

Participants will drive into the DSTDFI Headquarters parking lot and remain in their vehicles. Volunteers will remove the boxes or bags of paper recyclables from the trunk or back seat.

In addition to paper shredding, DSTDFI members will provide voter registration assistance and information to members of the community.

DSTDFI Headquarters is located at 24760 W. 7 Mile Road in Detroit.

For more information, contact the Community Outreach Committee at Outreach@DetroitDeltas.org.