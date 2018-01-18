Detroit does not make next round in Amazon HQ2 bid

(WXYZ) - Detroit has failed to make it to the next round in the bid for Amazon's second headquarters, according to a news release sent out by the company this morning.

Amazon HQ2 is expected to create 50,000 jobs and bring a roughly $5 billion investment in the chosen city.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan released the following statement after the news:

"We would have loved to have made it into the next round for Amazon's second headquarters but everyone here is incredibly proud of the proposal we submitted. It showed a clear vision for the future of our city and brought out the very best of our city and our region.



I want to thank Dan Gilbert, the Governor, County Executives, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens and the entire bid team for an extraordinary effort in a short period of time. We learned a great deal from this process and it was a very valuable experience. We're going to keep building on the progress we’ve made and keep pursuing major developments. I expect that the lessons we learned in the Amazon process will help make us more successful on a number of other major potential investments that we are currently pursuing.



We're going right back to work today to work on those other projects."



Here are the 20 cities that have made it to the next round:

- Atlanta, GA

- Austin, TX

- Boston, MA

- Chicago, IL

- Columbus, OH

- Dallas, TX

- Denver, CO

- Indianapolis, IN

- Los Angeles, CA

- Miami, FL

- Montgomery County, MD

- Nashville, TN

- Newark, NJ

- New York City, NY

- Northern Virginia, VA

- Philadelphia, PA

- Pittsburgh, PA

- Raleigh, NC

- Toronto, ON

- Washington D.C.



"Thank you to all 238 communities that submitted proposals. Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough - all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity," said Holly Sullivan, Amazon Public Policy, in a news release. "Through this process we learned about many new communities across North America that we will consider as locations for future infrastructure investment and job creation."