DETROIT (WXYZ) — For 13-year-old Alianna McZick, a drawing of her dream school is about to become much bigger than the page it started on.

The Brewer Academy eighth grader is the winner of The Skillman Foundation’s annual float design contest. Her artwork has been transformed into a full-size float that will travel down Woodward Avenue during the 100th edition of America’s Thanksgiving Parade, presented by Gardner White.

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13-year-old Detroit student’s dream school becomes Thanksgiving parade float

The contest asked Detroit students in fourth through eighth grades to design their dream school. Hundreds of students submitted entries, with honorable-mention drawings also being displayed around the float.

This year’s theme was “My Dream School.”

McZick titled her creation “A Place Where Everyone Belongs.”

“It doesn't matter how big you are, what you look like, how tiny you are, that you still belong in a place of a school,” McZick said. “So I made a school where everyone belongs in it.”

Tony Geftos Alianna Mczick recieves her Grand Prize award for creating the winning float for the 2026 America's Thanksgiving Parade

Artists at The Parade Company took McZick’s drawing and transformed it into a three-dimensional float.

“Our Parade Company artists have taken the drawing and turned it into what you're about to see,” President and CEO Tony Michaels said as McZick prepared to see the finished float. "We have 7 full-time artists who do the building of the floats, the sculpting and all of that, and we have another 20 to 25 freelance artists who work on everything that we do."

During her first look, McZick immediately began spotting details from her original artwork, including plants, people and a cloud carrying the message “A Place Where Everyone Belongs.”

Her visual arts teacher at Brewer Academy, Rose Hill, said McZick worked hard on the design and was initially critical of her own work.

Tony Geftos "A Place Where Everyone Belongs" is the dream school designed by Brewer Academy 8th Grader Alianna McZick

“The thing about her is that she takes your idea and she makes it her own,” Hill said. "She gave me the first sample and she was like really hard on herself. I said, 'OK, you can try it one more time.' She gave me the second one and she was still hard on herself. I said, 'No, we're going with it.'"

Sarida Scott, vice president of programming for The Skillman Foundation, said seeing a student’s artwork transformed into a float makes the contest special.

“I can only imagine what it must feel like for a student to see their drawing come to life in 3D and then have the opportunity to ride the float in the parade,” Scott said.

Tony Geftos The completed float designed by 13-year-old Alianna Mczick and constructed by The Parade Company

The Skillman Foundation has held the float design contest for 35 years.

McZick will get the chance to ride aboard her creation when America’s Thanksgiving Parade rolls through downtown Detroit on Thanksgiving Day, carrying her message of belonging along Woodward Avenue.

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