Detroit expands Good Neighbor COVID-19 vaccination program with $50 incentive payments

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is updating the fight against COVID-19 in the city of Detroit.

Duggan began his briefing by saying for the first time in weeks, today the city fell below 300 new cases of COVID-19. However, he says the cases are more serious and 89 people have already died from COVID-19 in the month of April.

Duggan also says 19 of those who died were in their 20s, 30s, and 40s. He also says 415 people are in the hospital as of today, with 119 of them being treated on a ventilator.

To combat the rise in more serious cases of COVID-19, Duggan says they will be making more vaccines available by expanding the Good Neighbor program. Under the program, if you take someone to get a COVID-19 vaccine, you will be able to get one yourself.

Under the expansion, the city will be offering $50 a trip to anyone who is willing to take someone in to get a vaccination. You must be registered with the city as a "Good Neighbor" to take receive the $50.

The program is open to anyone, but you must bring a Detroiter in to get their first shot. You can also get another $50 when you bring the person back for a second shot. The $50 will be presented as a Mastercard debit card.

The appointments must be made for Monday or later.

The city has established the following rules for eligibility:

You must bring in a Detroit resident You must be registered with the city You have to go to the first shot to be paid for the second shot This is only for appointments, not for walk-ins One Good Neighbor per car Good Neighbor can bring up to 3 patients per car No limit on how many patients you can bring, but after $600 in payments you will have to fill out a W9 for tax withholding

Duggan also announced that they will resume using the Johnson and Johnson one-shot COVID-19 vaccination beginning Thursday.

You can make an appointment to receive it at both the Straight Gate Church and Northwest Activities Center. Both locations are also available for walk up appointments.