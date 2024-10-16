Watch Now
Detroit Fall Beer Festival returns to Eastern Market this weekend

Detroit Beer Festival (via Michigan Brewers Guild)
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The 15th Annual Detroit Fall beer Festival is coming to downtown Detroit in Eastern Market this weekend.

It's happening from 1-6 p.m. on Saturday, October 19. Below are some helpful links if you're interested in attending.

  • Tickets ($60 a person, $70 day of) can be foundat this link.
  • You can view the festival link at this program, including a list of breweries and beers included, a musical line-up and food vendors.
  • If you are hoping to try a specific brewery or beer, you can find what you're looking for on this searchable list.

This event is 21+, as a valid ID is required to get into the event.
The schedule of events is as follows:

  • 12 p.m.: Enthusiat Members and VIP early entry
  • 1 p.m.: General Admission
  • 3:30 p.m. Welcome toast and Michigan beer fight song (can be found on the program)
  • 5:30 p.m.: People's Choice Awards
  • 6 p.m.: Taps close

Below is a picture of the event map. You can find more details at the links above or at Michigan Brewers Guild's Social media pages.

