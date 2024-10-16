Detroit Fall Beer Festival returns to Eastern Market this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The 15th Annual Detroit Fall beer Festival is coming to downtown Detroit in Eastern Market this weekend.

It's happening from 1-6 p.m. on Saturday, October 19. Below are some helpful links if you're interested in attending.



Tickets ($60 a person, $70 day of) can be foundat this link.

You can view the festival link at this program, including a list of breweries and beers included, a musical line-up and food vendors.

If you are hoping to try a specific brewery or beer, you can find what you're looking for on this searchable list.

This event is 21+, as a valid ID is required to get into the event.

The schedule of events is as follows:



12 p.m.: Enthusiat Members and VIP early entry

1 p.m.: General Admission

3:30 p.m. Welcome toast and Michigan beer fight song (can be found on the program)

5:30 p.m.: People's Choice Awards

6 p.m.: Taps close

Below is a picture of the event map. You can find more details at the links above or at Michigan Brewers Guild's Social media pages.