Detroit father charged with child abuse after allegedly taking infant daughter to party, crashing motorcycle

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit father has been charged with multiple counts of child abuse after prosecutors say he took his 1-year-old daughter to a party, left her to swim with neighbors, and crashed his motorcycle with his daughter hitting her head in the crash.

Investigators allege that Kabamba Kyalangalilwa, 35, took his daughter to a party at a home in the 12800 block of Braile Street in Detroit on Sunday, June 28, around 11:30 a.m. After arriving at the party, prosecutors say the man took his daughter to a neighboring home and asked residents he did not know to allow her to swim with their children. He then left the child at the stranger's home and went back to the party.

Prosecutors claim that five hours later, an intoxicated Kyaloangalilwa picked up his daughter and put her on his motorcycle, unsecured. We're told that he proceeded to speed away on the bike before losing control, causing both him and the 1-year-old to fall off the side of the motorcycle.

The infant hit her head on a curb and was hospitalized to treat lacerations to her head, face and legs. When police got to the scene, the man tried to speed away before abandoning the crashed bike and fleeing on foot before ultimately being arrested.

The 35-year-old has been charged with the following:



1 count of Second Degree Child Abuse

1 count of Child Abandonment

1 count of Fourth Degree Child Abuse

1 count of Operating while License Suspended, Revoked or Denied

1 count of reckless driving

Kyaloangalilwa was arraigned earlier this month. Bond was initially set at $100,000 cash/surety before it was lowered to $25,000 — paired with a GPS tether and a 9 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew. He's set to appear in court again next month.

"I do not recall in all of my years as a prosecutor and judge ever seeing a set of facts like this. The alleged conduct of this defendant was way beyond atrocious and horrendous. This poor baby deserved the appropriate care, dedication, and simple human decency. It is miraculous that she is still among the living," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a press release on the charges.