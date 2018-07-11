Detroit Festival of Books happening this weekend at Eastern Market

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Books lovers from across the area will converge on Detroit's Eastern Market this weekend for the 2nd annual Detroit Festival of Books.

Hundreds of people showed up for the used & rare books festival in its first year last year, and thousands are expected for the event on Sunday, July 15. You can find the festival inside Sheds 5 & 6 at Eastern Market.

On top of that, there will be mused from DJ Zig-Zag, food and beer from Downey Brewing Company and Eastern Market Brewing Company.

Food at the event will come from The Nosh Pit Detroit, Nu Deli, Big Dog's Hot Dogs, Detroit Gourmet Nut Company, Cosmic Burrito and Cherry Pit BBQ.

Those attending will find rare books, used books and antiquarian books, plus vinyl records ,comic books, vintage board games and much more.

the event will run from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., and an official afterparty will take place at Eastern Market Brewing Co. from 4-8 p.m.

