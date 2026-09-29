Detroit fire battalion chief placed on unpaid leave after alleged road rage incident in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Detroit Fire Department battalion chief has been placed on leave without pay after allegedly being involved in a road rage incident in Livonia.

Watch Whitney's story in the video player below:

Detroit fire battalion chief placed on unpaid leave after alleged road rage incident

The alleged victim, Todd Richards, says the encounter left him injured and shaken and that he wants the battalion chief to be held accountable.

The incident happened near Plymouth Rd. and Levan Rd. in Livonia.

Richards told 7 News Detroit he was riding his motorcycle when a vehicle rapidly approached him at a traffic light. Richards says the two had no exchange whatsoever and did not know each other prior to the incident.

WXYZ Todd Richards of Livonia, speaks to 7 News Detroit's Whitney Burney after he says he was assaulted in a road rage incident.

"I got to the light at Plymouth Road and Levan and all of a sudden a white Hyundai or Kia came behind me at a quick pace," Richards said. "Rushed me as I was sitting on my motorcycle, rushed me, right into my space, threatening to harm me, to kill me, to beat me down into the cement in his words."

According to court records, the driver was identified as off-duty Detroit Fire Battalion Chief Thomas Suchora.

Richards says in one motion Suchora struck him in the face, grabbed his glasses and smashed them on the ground before returning to his vehicle. Richards says when he pulled out his phone to get video of the suspect and a license plate, Suchora came back and grabbed his wrist.

"He was just in a rage. A total rage," Richards said. "He took my thumb back down to my wrist, grabbed my phone out of my hand, screaming at me and threw my phone from the left-hand turn lane."

Richards says he suffered a torn ligament in his thumb during the altercation. He is also seeking compensation for his damaged phone, which he says was worth approximately $1,200.

Todd Richards An image shows an injury Todd Richards says he sustained following an alleged road rage incident in Livonia.

Two independent witness accounts in a police report also back up Richards' story.

According to the police report, Suchora was on a recorded call with a Hyundai dealership at the time of the incident. Investigating officers describe being able to hear the battalion chief using expletives and using his horn before getting out of his vehicle via the recording. The report also notes that Suchora was calling the dealership to speak with a female employee, who he had repeatedly asked out on dates, despite her declining the advances on numerous occasions.

Richards says that Suchora told him that he was upset that Richards held him up at a railroad track, which was a short distance before the traffic light.

Court records show assault and battery and malicious destruction of property charges have been filed against Suchora, both misdemeanors.

When 7 News Detroit visited DFD's Engine 6 on Russell Street Tuesday morning, Suchora was on duty. Both he and his attorney declined an on-camera interview. They also declined to provide a statement. However, Suchora said the situation was "not as it seems on paper."

Following 7 News Detroit's visit, Detroit Fire Department administrators confirmed Suchora had been placed on leave without pay.

In a statement, the department said:

“The Detroit Fire Department was made aware of misdemeanor charges filed against one of our Battalion Chiefs in connection with an incident that occurred last month in another jurisdiction. Upon learning of the charges, the chief was placed on leave without pay pending the outcome of the criminal matter.



We take these charges very seriously. Members of our leadership team are held to the highest standards of professionalism, accountability and conduct. As leaders, they are role models for the personnel they supervise and for the community we proudly serve. We will refrain from further comment as we allow the legal process to move forward.”



-Executive Fire Commissioner Chuck Simms

Sources confirm via union contracts Detroit Fire Department employees would typically only be placed on leave after they are formally charged with a crime.

Richards said he hopes the allegations lead to significant consequences.

"Honestly I'd like to see him lose his job," Richards said. "Maybe start somewhere over because he don't deserve his title."