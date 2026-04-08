Detroit Fire Captain retiring after 31 years of service; K9 partner also retiring

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Captain Omar Davidson is retiring after working with the Detroit Fire Department for 31 years, a department spokesperson tells us. Davidson will retire this week, alongside his K-9 officer partner, Campbell.

Davidson began his career as a trial firefighter in 1995, assigned to Ladder 23. Early in his career, he discovered a passion for investigative work after working with what was then known as the Arson Division (now the Fire Investigation Division).

Davidson started working with K-9 Officer Campbell after seven years in the division.

“I had to convince the administration that a fire K9 program was needed,” said Captain Davidson. “Once we got it off the ground, it didn’t take long for everyone to realize we had made the right decision. These dogs are incredible. When I’m working a deadly fire, I feel like I’m speaking for those who lost their lives.”

Davidson estimates he has worked more than 2,00 fire scenes with his K9 partners over the years, with K-9 Officer Campbell working with him since 2019.

“I first met Omar in 1995 at a firehouse, and we later went through the police academy together in preparation for our work in the Arson Division,” said Executive Fire Commissioner Chuck Simms. “Back then, we were investigating 10 to 15 structure fires a day. Despite the hectic pace of our work, Omar always stood out because of his great temperament and incredible patience, which made him exceptional at this work. I want to personally thank him for his 32 years of dedicated service to this department and to the residents of Detroit.”

“I will dearly miss my colleagues and serving the citizens of Detroit,” Davidson added. “But I’m excited for what’s ahead. It’s been a great run.”