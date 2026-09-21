Man injured after flash fire at commercial building on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Fire Department responded to a flash fire that injured a man at a commercial building on the city's west side.

See the latest report from Ruta Ulcinaite in the video below

Detroit fire crews respond to flash fire at commercial building on city's west side

Officials say that it happened at a building on Northlawn near the Grand River and Oakman intersection.

We're told a man in his 70s was working with chemicals inside the building when the minor explosion/flash happened. He's in the hospital in critical condition with second- and third-degree burns.

Other people were inside the building at the time were not injured, fire officials say.

The fire that started from the mixture is out.