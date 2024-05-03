Detroit Fire Department announces new Chief of Department

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Fire Department has hired David Nelson as Chief of Department, which the department announced on X and LinkedIn.

Nelson enters this new role after serving with DFD for nearly 33 years.

A spokesperson for the Fire Department tells us that Nelson will be replacing Chief Percy Allen III, whose retirement was announced last week. Allen served with the department for 35 years. In a post announcing his retirement, Allen said he started April 24, 1989 and that in retirement, he plans to "enjoy being home, enjoy doing some traveling and...work on my golf."