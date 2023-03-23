Detroit Fire Department hiring 50 firefighters; here's how to apply

Ever wanted to be a firefighter in Detroit? Now is your chance! The Detroit Fire Department is looking to hire dozens of firefighters.

According to the fire department, they are specifically hiring 50 firefighters and said the department is considered one of the most desirable fire departments in the nation.

The Detroit Fire Department was established in 1860, and several firefighters spoke about why they love being a firefighter in the city.

According to DFD, after four years, the salary range for firefighters, EMTs and paramedics is around $70,000.

Naomi Rasschaert, a firefighter who has been on the job for eight years, said there's no other experience like being a firefighter in Detroit.

You can apply for the position on the government jobs website.

Minimum qualifications include:

Qualifications (required):



High School Diploma or G.E.D. (General Educational Development) equivalent.

Licenses, Certifications, and Other Special Requirements:

