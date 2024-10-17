Detroit Fire searching for arsonist after home firebombed on city's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Fire officials are searching for a suspect who they say firebombed a home on the city's west side this summer.

Authorities say it happened on Friday, June 7, at a home on the 19200 block of Appleton.

Investigators say no one was home when the suspect, seen in the yellow shirt he's wearing in the photo above, allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail into the home. No injuries were reported from the incident, but the home suffered severe damage.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the photo above is asked to contact the Detroit Fire Investigation Division's tip line at (313)628-2900, DetroitRewards.tv or email at Arsontips@DetroitMI.gov.