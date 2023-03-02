Detroit firefighter arraigned for selling narcotics, pills to an undercover officer

(WXYZ) — A Detroit firefighter was arraigned Wednesday after being charged for selling narcotics and prescription pills in multiple metro Detroit municipalities.

Gerald Trombley, 49, has been arraigned on multiple charges in Warren, Roseville and Eastpointe.

Police say Trombley met with an undercover Sterling Heights police officer in Eastpointe, Roseville, and Warren and sold the officer drugs at each location.

In Warren, Trombley has been charged with:



Possession with intent to distribute less than 50gm (20 year felony)

Delivery of Schedule Two Drugs (7 year felony)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule Two Drugs (7 year felony)

Possession of Analogues (2 year felony)

Trombley received a $25,000.00 personal bond.

In Roseville, Trombley was charged with:



Delivery of Schedule Two Drugs (7 year felony)

He was given a $10,000.00 personal bond with drug testing.

Trombley is scheduled for arraignment on March 20 at 1:30 p.m. in connection to a case bound over in Roseville.

In Eastpointe, Trombley has been charged with:



Delivery of Schedule Two Drugs (7 year felony)



For these charges, Trombley was given a $50,000.00 personal bond with bond conditions including drug testing twice a week.

Trombley will be back in court in Macomb County for a probable cause hearing on March 15 and a preliminary exam on March 22.