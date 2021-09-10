Detroit firefighter honored by Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial

DETROIT, Michigan (WXYZ) — It was a tribute to heroes. The heroes who rushed towards tragedy and terror on 9-11. And the heroes who sacrifice and serve us here in Detroit.

The Detroit Police and Fire Departments at 11 Friday morning hosted an annual event at Campus Martius to commemorate September 11th.

“The images of the planes crashing into the towers resulting in their collapse were unimaginable at the time. Three hundred forty-four firefighters perished. Sixty police officers perished and the terrorists murdered 2,977 citizens,” said Eric Jones, Detroit Executive Fire Commissioner.

“Nine-eleven is about heroes. The heroic acts of 9-11. That will never be lost on me and it will never be lost on this country,” said Chief James White of the Detroit Police Department.

During the ceremony, Detroit’s fire commissioner received word that at another ceremony Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial recognized Detroit Firefighter Sivad Johnson.

The passengers and crew on Flight 93 sacrificed their own lives, forcing the plane to crash into a field, preventing terrorists from turning it into a weapon. Johnson lost his life in August last year saving three girls in the Detroit River.

“It is inexpressible. Sgt. Johnson entering the water, everyone knows the dangers of the Detroit River, the current. He made an instant decision to save those girls and in the process lost his life,” said Jones.

Chief White said it is important as we remember heroes of 9-11 to recognize heroes who continue to save us. After the memorial ceremony he introduced Officer Antoinette Smith, Officer Danny Ruiz-Cruz, Officer Eric McCombs, and Sgt Kevin Treasvant, who saved the life of a 1-year-old baby last Saturday.

“I observed a gentleman bringing an unresponsive baby to the front door and jumped into action,” said Sgt. Treasvant.

There is video of him literally jumping into action, rushing to give the baby chest compressions. Officers then rushed the baby to the hospital.

“We saw she was unresponsive so we knew we had to take quick action,” said Officer Danny Ruiz-Cruz.

“No recognition is needed. This is what we live for. We live for saving people's lives. This is why we got on the job so when people are in distress we can answer,” said Officer Eric McCombs.

