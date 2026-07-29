HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Detroit firefighter was hospitalized after being injured while treating a house fire in Hamtramck, according to a spokesperson for the Detroit Fire Department.

Watch as firefighters fight the Hamtramck housefire

Detroit firefighter hospitalized after fighting fire at Hamtramck house

The fire broke out Wednesday morning around 8 a.m. at a home in the 3800 block of Belmont Street.

DFD tells us the firefighter is being treated for burns. We have contacted Hamtramck Fire Department for more information on this fire, but have yet to hear back.

We caught up with homeowner Muwafeg Abuhamra after the fire broke out. He says that he and his kids jumped off of a second floor balcony to safety, with no one getting hurt.

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"We had a guy meet us halfway and he was taking the kids down," Abuhamra said. "I got up and the smoke started hitting, I just ran and got my kids out of the room as fast as I can."

Everybody who was in the house at the time of the fire got out. Abuhamra claims that his brother jumped from the attic and was taken to the hospital, but officials have not confirmed that.

Web Extra: Watch our full interview with Abuhamra below