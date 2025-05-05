Watch Now
Detroit firefighter hospitalized after suffering medical emergency while fighting house fire

VIDEO: DPD fights fire at home on city's west side
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit firefighter was hospitalized after fighting a house fire early Monday morning.

A spokesperson for the department tells us the fire happened at a home in the 15000 block of Stansbury.

That spokesperson said that a firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital, after he suffered a medical emergency while fighting the fire.

That firefighter is alert and talking; he is expected to make a full recovery.

No word yet on a cause of the fire, but were told that the firefighter was the only person injured in the house fire.

