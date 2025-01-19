Detroit firefighter injured after falling through first floor of home in house fire

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit firefighter was hospitalized after falling through the first floor of a home in a house fire early Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for the Detroit Fire Department tells us they got the call about the fire after 12:30 a.m. at a home in the 3800 block of 29th Street.

Authorities say that while fighting the fire inside, the firefighter fell through the first floor into the basement. A Mayday was declared after that firefighter lost contact with fire personnel, but firefighters quickly lowered a ladder into the basement and the firefighter climbed out of the home.

The firefighter suffered a minor injury and was transported to the hospital as a precaution. He has since been released.

What led up to the fire is unknown at this time, with the department saying the cause of the fire is under investigation.

"I’m so glad he’s okay, our team is amazing," the spokesperson said.