Detroit firefighters aiming to increase health and wellbeing with free workouts

(WXYZ) — We're used to seeing them on a firetruck or in an ambulance, rushing to save a life. But Detroit's first responders are also working to get more Detroiters healthy through workouts.

Several organizations have partnered with the Downtown Detroit Partnership to launch workouts in Campus Martius Park and Cadillac Square.

DFD Lt. Roger Harper is the president of the international nonprofit First Responders 4 Fitness.

"Our organization is made up of public safety active and retired individuals," he said. "We're all committed to the four concepts of fitness mental, spiritual, nutritional and physical fitness.

First Responders 4 Fitness comes to the rescue with free community events like Workout Wednesday in downtown Detroit.

They also provide education mentorship and resources, helping save lives before there is an emergency.

The nonprofit partners with local businesses like 1% Nation and Des2Fit, while boosting community health and giving entrepreneurs a boost.

"It started out in the trunk of my car and basically grew to whatever you see here today," JC Jones said.

JC Jones Bootcamp has been a partner for more than a decade. He volunteers his time with First Responders 4 Fitness because he believes in the mission

"We believe that you can change your life if you change your lifestyle," he said. "It elevates everyone's community unity because we’re doing it together and it’s for all ages and abilities."

Free events like Workout Wednesdays is one of many ways first responders go above and beyond saving lives, to help improve the quality of life for those in the community.

