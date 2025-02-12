Detroit firefighters urging caution when trying to heat homes

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Fire Department is urging residents to use caution when trying to heat their homes with alternative heating sources.

In 2024, 73 fires started in the city as the result of people using everything from indoor warming fires to the improper use of home heating appliances.

"Whatever a person can use to stay warm, they'll try to use it, but a lot of those have deadly effects sometimes," Chief of Fire Prevention Dennis Hunter said.

On Tuesday, Hunter took 7 News Detroit reporter Demetrios Sanders through a home in Southwest Detroit to show him the right way and the wrong way to use a space heater.

"What happens is people overload the circuits. A space heater is designed to be plugged into one outlet by itself," Hunter said.

Space heaters can be a danger if not used properly; here are some safety tips

The fire department is offering the following tips to stay safe when using a space heater:



Purchase a heater with the seal of a qualified testing laboratory.

Keep the heater at least 3 feet away from anything that can burn, including people.

Choose a heater with a thermostat and overheat protection.

Place the heater on a solid, flat surface.

Make sure your heater has an auto shutoff to turn the heater off if it tips over.

Keep space heaters out of the way of foot traffic.

Never block an exit.

Keep children away from the space heater.

Plug the heater directly into the wall outlet.

Never use an extension cord.

Space heaters should be turned off and unplugged when you leave the room or go to bed.



On Wednesday, the Detroit Fire Department is offering an online chat where they will cover home heating and carbon monoxide safety. The chat will begin at 6 p.m. and can be joined by clicking on this link.

More tips can be found on the city's website.

If you have any questions or need more information about home heating or carbon monoxide safety, reach out to Hunter at 313-596-2929.