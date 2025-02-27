Detroit Free Press Marathon & International Half-Marathon are close to selling out

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Free Press Marathon and International Half-Marathon are close to selling out, officials said on Thursday.

According to race organizers, the Marathon and Supreme Challenge are 87% full, while the International Half-Marathon are 85% full.

Registration for the events opened on Jan. 1, and last year, the event sold out three months before the race. It was the first time the races sold out.

Officials are encouraging people who want to run the races to register before it's too late.

Race director Aaron Velthoven told us last year they've noticed demand growing in recent years thanks to more interest in running and in the race itself.

“To sell out really a couple of months before our international deadline is just unprecedented,” Velthoven said. "We're the only race in the world that crosses international borders, so we get people from all over the world descending into Detroit to run our race. We're very much a bucket-list race.”

