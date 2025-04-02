Detroit Free Press Marathon named best in the United States

The Detroit Free Press Marathon has been voted the best marathon in the United States as part of the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

The results were released on Wednesday with the Detroit race being named the top marathon.

Watch below: Ferndale couple crowned Detroit Free Press Marathon Champions

Ferndale couple crowned Detroit Free Press Marathon Champions

Over the past few years, the has continued to grow in popularity. 2024 was the first year the race sold out with the sell-out taking place three months before.

This year, the race sold out within just a couple of months, the fastest sell-out in the race's 48-year history.

Watch below: Runner in Detroit Free Press marathon survives heart attack during the race

Runner in Detroit Free Press marathon survives heart attack during the race

The 26.2-mile route is an international marathon that crosses into Windsor over the Ambassador Bridge and then back into the United States through the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel, officially known as the underwater mile.

It also goes through several historic neighborhoods in Detroit, including Eastern Market and Indian Village.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by readers and runners alike who help make our international marathon the pride of the Motor City,” Vice President and Race Director Aaron Velthoven said in a statement. “This is a testament to the hard work and passion of our team, volunteers, and participants each and every year.”