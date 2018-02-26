Detroit gas prices fall five cents in the past week

(WXYZ) - Average retail gasoline prices in Detroit have fallen 5.1 cents per gallon in the past week, according to GasBuddy.

Prices yesterday were 18.2 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 15.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The national average has decreased 7.3 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 22 cents higher than this day one year ago.

"Even as oil prices were in rally mode to end last week, gasoline prices continued lower with the national average moving lower for the third consecutive week. But March typically comes in more like a lamb and goes out like a lion, and I certainly would expect more fireworks at the pump as temperatures begin to warm and gasoline demand begins to perk up," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.