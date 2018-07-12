Detroit gas pump hackers charged

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) - Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged two men for allegedly hacking a Detroit gas station and stealing over 600 gallons of gas.

The incident occurred on June 23 at a Marathon gas station in the 17800 block of W. Seven Mile on the city's west side.

Reginald Hollien, 34, and Damon Blocker, 29, both of Detroit, are charged with use of a computer to commit a crime, organized retail crime and larceny of $1,000 to $20,000.

“The alleged actions of these defendants show a critical need for the protection of businesses in Wayne County," Worthy said in a release. "We must ensure that businesses in this County are fully supported and protected.”

While at the gas station, the defendants allegedly sold and accepted cash for the gas, a press release states. Once gas attendants discovered what was happening, they attempted to disable the pump by computer. The attempt was unsuccessful and eventually, the attendants had to activate an emergency shut off, that's when the suspects fled.

They were then arrested by Detroit police on July 9.

Hollien and Blocker were arraigned on Wednesday, July 11. Blocker received a $75,000/10 percent bond, while Hollien received a $50,000/10 percent bond.