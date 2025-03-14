Detroit gearing up for annual St. Patrick's Day parade

Thousands of people are set to celebrate St. Patrick's Day on Sunday with the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Detroit.

The parade will step off from Sixth St. and Bagley in Corktown at 1 p.m. Sunday and go down Michigan Ave. to 14th Street.

Along with the parade is the annual Corktown Races, a 5K and one-mile race that begins at 10:30 a.m.

That route will begin on Michigan Ave. and run into Downtown Detroit before turning around and finishing in front of Michigan Central Station.

Sunday's parade is the 67th annual event and as many as 100,000 people will attend the parade.

Here are the road closures to know about:

Sun 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. CLOSED:



NB/SB 14th St, Michigan Ave to Dalzelle St,

EB/WB Bagley St, Brooklyn St to Rosa Parks Blvd

EB/WB Bagley St, 3rd St to 1st St

EB/WB US-12/Michigan Ave, Cass Ave to 17th St

NB/SB Rosa Parks Blvd, Howard St to US-12/Michigan Ave

Sun 6 a.m. -9:30 a.m. for race prep:

EB/WB US-12/Michigan Ave, 14th St to 17th St, 1 LANE OPEN for race prep.

