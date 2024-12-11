Detroit gets its first-ever Michelin Green Guide; here's what got 3 stars

The City of Detroit has received its first-ever Michelin Green Guide, a world-renowned guide centered around culture and travel.

Visit Detroit unveiled the city's first-ever Michelin Green Guide on Tuesday at Michigan Central Station. Detroit is now just one of 10 U.S. cities to have a guide.

According to Visit Detroit, the guide highlights the best visitor experiences, including art, culture, architecture, music, neighborhoods, entertainment and more.

“The world-renowned Michelin Green Guide is an invitation for visitors to explore one of America’s most iconic cities – to discover the innovation of our industries, the beauty in our art, flavors of our kitchens, and the stories of our people,” Visit Detroit President & CEO Claude Molinari said in a statement. “Given the trajectory Detroit is on, we are honored and proud to be one of just 10 U.S. cities to achieve this recognition and thank Michelin for inspiring the world to visit Detroit.”

Michelin Travel Guides Editorial and Contents Global Director Phillippe Orain was on site in Detroit for the release of the Green Guide.

“Detroit is a really good introduction to what America is all about,” Orain said. “It’s very human. Detroit is a place that makes people believe anything is possible.

"The history of Detroit is quite fascinating and it’s now booming with culture, art and atmosphere,” he added. “It encapsulates the meaning of a hidden gem. Detroit is a combination of art, architecture, music, sports, nature, and kind people, offering a really interesting mix that attracts people.”

Hear more from Orain in the video below

Phillippe Orain from Michelin speaks on Michelin Detroit Travel Guide

Several spots throughout the area got a prestigious three-star rating. Those include the Detroit Institute of Arts, Downtown Detroit, Guardian Building, Henry Ford Museum and the Cranbrook Educational Community.

In the guide, three stars mean it's worth a special journey; two stars means it's worth a detour and one star means it's worth a visit.

"Being recognized with three stars in the Michelin Green Guide is a testament to the Detroit Institute of Arts’ commitment to offering an unparalleled cultural experience,” DIA Chief Operating Officer Elliott Broom said in a statement. “We are honored to be celebrated as a must-visit destination that inspires and enriches visitors from around the world."

Other locations mentioned in the guide include Eastern Market, Michigan Central Station, the Motown Museum, the Detroit Riverfront, the Fox Theatre and more.

“The city’s best asset is neither its privileged geographical location nor the know how it has inherited but its exceptionally resilient citizens who invent new ways of living and doing things when things get tough," it says in the guide.

Other cities with Michelin Green Guides are: New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Miami, New Orleans, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Portland.

The Michelin Green Guide for Detroit will be available later this month. The French edition was unveiled in Paris this fall and distributed throughout Europe.