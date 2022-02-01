Detroit getting 1st public wireless EV-charging road system in the United States

Electreon, a wireless and in-road wireless electric vehicle charging technology company, will deploy its first public wireless EV charging road system in Michigan.

The company made the announcement on Tuesday, saying it will build the Electric Road System (ERS) in Detroit as part of a pilot program with the Michigan Department of Transportation, Michigan Office of Future Mobility and Electrification and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

The wireless charging infrastructure will be implemented within Michigan Central, which is the electric vehicle hub in Corktown that Ford is building along with the restoration of Michigan Central Station.

“Hosting the first wireless charging road system in the U.S. as part of the open platform we are providing at Michigan Central will serve as a magnet to attract innovators to test on this nationally significant asset joining in the work with Electreon, Next Energy and many others, and also show people the value electrification can create,” said Carolina Pluszczynski, Michigan Central development director. “We are excited to actively work with Electreon and source pilot opportunities with such innovators to leverage the open wireless charging system.”

“We are excited to enter the U.S. market and collaborate with industry leaders to further enhance the country’s mobility ecosystem,” said Stefan Tongur, vice president of business development, for Electreon in the U.S. “Michigan’s automotive industry roots built a foundation for mobility innovation and we’re thrilled to join this community of experts."

Electreon's charging infrastructure can wireless charge EVs while they are in motion and stationary. The company said it is the first in the world to be successfully demonstrated on public roads.

Pilots for Electreon are already operating in Germany, Italy and Sweden. They are also preparing to provide a plug-free charging network for 200 public buses in Tel Aviv, Israel.