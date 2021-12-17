Watch
Detroit Goodfellows distributing 30K holiday gift packages; here are the locations

Posted at 12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2021
DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Detroit Goodfellows and Detroit Police are distributing 30,000 holiday gift packages to preregistered local families starting today out of four locations. Both organizations will be distributing these holiday packages till Dec. 19. These packages include toys, books, school supplies, clothing, and dental kits. According to the press release, it is estimated that two out of three Detroit public schoolchildren receive a gift box from the Detroit Goodfellows.

Here are the locations of the four distribution centers:

  • Location #1:
    • Detroit Goodfellows Warehouse
      1927 Rosa Parks Blvd, 48216 Street
    • Hours: Monday - Saturday 9 am - 6 pm Sunday 10 am - 2 pm
      This location is a curbside pick up only.
  • Location #2:
    • 10th Precinct Mini Station
      8675 Rosa Parks Blvd, Detroit 48206
    • Hours: Monday - Sunday 9 am - 5 pm
  • Location #3:
    • Assumption Grotto Church
      3770 Gratiot, Detroit, MI 48205
    • Hours: Monday - Saturday 9 am - 5 pm
  • Location #4:
    • 12661 Westwood, Detroit 48223
    • Hours: Monday - Saturday 9 am - 5 pm

The Detroit Goodfellows is the oldest Goodfellow organization founded in 1914. They hold a four-star rating from Charity Navigator.

If there is a family in need, you can visit detroitgoodfellows.org.
For more information, call 586-775-6139.

