Detroit Grand Prix officials ready for race's return to Downtown Detroit

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear is just a couple of weeks away from its return to Downtown Detroit.

The race weekend will happen June 2-4 through the streets of Downtown Detroit and along the Detroit Riverfront. It's the first time in more than three decades. The last time a race happened downtown was in 1991.

Detroit Grand Prix president details course preparations

With the move downtown comes a new track. It's a 1.7-mile, 10-turn street course that runs along Jefferson Ave., Bates St. Atwater St. St. Antoine, Franklin St. and Rivard.

Crews have been hard at work repairing portions of the track and setting up grandstands, temporary bridges, building out the double pit lane and more.

The NTT IndyCar Series, IndyCar NXT series, IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and the Trans Am Series will all be racing that weekend.