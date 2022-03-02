Detroit grandmother charged with child abuse after grandson shoots younger brother, officials say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit resident Itterlee McNeil, 68, was charged last week in connection with a non-fatal shooting involving two of her grandsons.

On Feb. 17, McNeil's eight-year-old grandson shot his five-year-old brother. Allegedly the eight-year-old picked up an unsecured handgun and shot his brother in his right shoulder. When Detroit police arrived at the scene, they said they saw the five-year-old on the floor and McNeil applying pressure to his chest. The five-year-old was then transported to a local hospital.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office news release states that McNeil has been charged with two counts of second-degree child abuse. McNeil's probable cause conference is scheduled for March 10, and her preliminary examination is scheduled for March 17.