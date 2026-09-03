Detroit Harvest Fest returning to Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park this October

The annual Detroit Harvest Fest is returning to the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park for the second year in a row. This year, it will be on Oct. 3-4.

Bringing a weekend full of Fall fun, the Harvest Fest features live entertainment, more than 30 food trucks, full bars for adults, trick-or-treating and much more.

Tickets are the event are $5 each, but right now, the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy is offering Family Four Packs for $15 on their website. Kids 3 and under and adults over 65 are free, and active military personnel are free with ID.

You can learn more on the Detroit Harvest Fest website.