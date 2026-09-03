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Detroit Harvest Fest returning to Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park this October

Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park
WXYZ
Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park
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The annual Detroit Harvest Fest is returning to the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park for the second year in a row. This year, it will be on Oct. 3-4.

Bringing a weekend full of Fall fun, the Harvest Fest features live entertainment, more than 30 food trucks, full bars for adults, trick-or-treating and much more.

Tickets are the event are $5 each, but right now, the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy is offering Family Four Packs for $15 on their website. Kids 3 and under and adults over 65 are free, and active military personnel are free with ID.

You can learn more on the Detroit Harvest Fest website.

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