Detroit has 2nd most submissions for Savannah Bananas' Banana Ball ticket lottery

(WXYZ) — The Savannah Bananas' Banana Ball is officially coming to Detroit next year as part of its world tour.

The Savannah Bananas said two games will be played at Comerica Park between the Firefighters and Party Animals. The games will take place Friday, Sept. 18 and Saturday, Sept. 19.

In a post on Instagram on Tuesday, officials said out of 71 cities on tour, Detroit had the second-most lottery submissions so far with 171,551.

That's just behind Wrigley Field in Chicago, which had 172, 169 submissions.

Banana Ball has continued to grow over the past few years. The reimagined version of baseball includes crowd participation, and more than 2 million fans attended games during the 2025 tour.

The 2026 season will be the debut of the Banana Ball Championship League.

Fans can register for the ticket lottery at bananaball.com/tickets. Joining the list doesn't guarantee the opportunity to buy tickets, and a random drawing will take place. The lottery is open through Oct. 31.

Tickets for the game in Detroit will start at $40.

