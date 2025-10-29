Detroit has 2nd most submissions for Savannah Bananas' Banana Ball ticket lottery

(WXYZ) — The Savannah Bananas' Banana Ball is officially coming to Detroit next year as part of its world tour.
The Savannah Bananas said two games will be played at Comerica Park between the Firefighters and Party Animals. The games will take place Friday, Sept. 18 and Saturday, Sept. 19.
In a post on Instagram on Tuesday, officials said out of 71 cities on tour, Detroit had the second-most lottery submissions so far with 171,551.
That's just behind Wrigley Field in Chicago, which had 172, 169 submissions.
Banana Ball has continued to grow over the past few years. The reimagined version of baseball includes crowd participation, and more than 2 million fans attended games during the 2025 tour.
The 2026 season will be the debut of the Banana Ball Championship League.
Fans can register for the ticket lottery at bananaball.com/tickets. Joining the list doesn't guarantee the opportunity to buy tickets, and a random drawing will take place. The lottery is open through Oct. 31.
Tickets for the game in Detroit will start at $40.
Here are the rules for Banana Ball, according to ESPN.
- Two-hour time limit, no inning can start after 1:50 unless the game is tied
- Each inning is worth a point: Teams get points for innings won instead of runs scored
- No walks: Batter runs to first on ball four and can run to as many bases as possible while catcher is forced to throw the ball to every position player before the batter can be tagged
- No bunts
- No stepping out of the batter's box
- No mound visits
- Batters can steal first on a wild pitch
- Fans can make outs by catching a foul ball in the stands
- Tiebreakers take place with a showdown between one batter, one fielder and one pitcher