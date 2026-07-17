Detroit has the worst air quality in the world for the 2nd straight day

(WXYZ) — For the second straight day, people in metro Detroit are waking up with hazardous air quality due to smoke from wildfires in Canada and northern Minnesota.

According to IQAir, Detroit has the worst air quality in the world for the second straight day.

The website says Detroit's AQI is 447, which is in the hazardous zone.

Watch below: Local doctor details the long-term risks of wildfire smoke exposure

What are the long-term risks of wildfire smoke exposure? Here's what a local doctor says

On Thursday, Detroit had a 426 AQI, according to IQAir, meaning the air quality is worse on Friday than it was on Thursday.

Watch below: Chief Health Editor Dr. Partha Nandi takes your questions about air quality

Ask Dr. Nandi: Your questions about Michigan's air quality answered

The area should get a break from wildfire smoke later in the day. A warm front will bring a shower and storm chance around sunset, severe weather is not expected. Behind the warm front winds will shift to come out of the southwest, which should improve air quality Friday night into Saturday morning.

Watch below: Forecast detailing potential smoke in the area

Metro Detroit Weather: Hazardous air continues from smoke

Air quality will be better Saturday. Clouds increase through the morning with showers and storm likely in the afternoon along a cold front. A a storm or two could be strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts the biggest threats. Unfortunately, winds shift to out of the northwest behind the cold front, which will pull back in wildfire smoke Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday will be dry with highs in the low 80s.

Next week starts off dry, with hazy skies Monday and highs in the mid 80s. Showers and storms return Monday night into Tuesday, before quieter weather returns Wednesday. High temperatures remain closer to average and in the low to mid 80s.