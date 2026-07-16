Detroit has the worst air quality in the world from Canadian wildfire smoke, IQAir says

(WXYZ) — Smoke from wildfires near the Minnesota-Ontario border in Northern Ontario has moved into Michigan and other parts of the country.

That smoke has given Detroit the worst air quality in the world, according to the website IQAir.

Detroit has a 426 AQI, according to IQAir, which is well above the hazardous level of 301 AQI. Three other cities in the U.S. and one in Canada are in the top five.

Watch below: Dangerous wildfire smoke chokes Midwest and Northeast

Dangerous wildfire smoke chokes Midwest and Northeast

Toronto ranks second in the world with an AQI of 360, followed by Minneapolis with an AQI of 349.

Watch below: Metro Detroit forecast as smoke hangs around