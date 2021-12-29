Detroit Health Department hosting family-friendly vaccination event for kids ages 5 and older

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The Detroit Health Department is hosting a family-friendly vaccination event for all those seeking a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot.

The event is being hosted at the Detroit Health Department Immunizations Clinics on 100 Mack Avenue and at the Northwest Activities Center (18100 Meyers Road) on Wednesday, December 29.

Everyone ages 5 and older are welcome to come and children who get vaccinated will get a Super Hero mask, walk the red carpet, and celebrate their new “Super Hero” status with a certificate.

Spider-Man will also make a special appearance at the Detroit Health Department Immunizations Clinics and children who get vaccinated during the times he is there will be able pose with him for a photo. They will receive a photo as a gift.

Spider-Man appearance times:



100 Mack Avenue, from 12 Noon – 1 PM

Northwest Activities Center (18100 Meyers Road) from 2 PM – 3 PM

“We are inviting all Detroiters to be a hero and get vaccinated,” Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo said. “As all heroes know, the vaccine is our best protector to keep our community safe. We want our youngest Detroiters to know how much we appreciate the decision their caregiver made to get them vaccinated and help keep everyone around them safe from COVID-19. Wednesday, December 29th is Super Hero day for Detroit children who get vaccinated.”

