Watch Now
News

Actions

City of Detroit offers residents free radon testing kits for 'Radon Action Month'

What is radon? Here’s why testing your home can guard your family’s long-term health
Copyright Adobe
<a href="">Adobe</a>
What is radon? Here’s why testing your home can guard your family’s long-term health
Posted at 11:31 AM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 11:42:42-05

DETROIT (WXYZ) — January is Radon Action Month and the Detroit Health Department (DHD) has announced they are providing residents with free radon testing kits, now through the end of February.

"Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer after smoking in the U.S. Radon has no odor or taste and can build up in the air inside of any home or building. Testing is the only way to learn whether your home has a high level of radon. Testing is recommended every two to five years," DHD officials said.

Residents can pick up free radon testing kits from the 'Environmental Health' section of DHD located on the 3rd floor, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Beginning March 1, residents can purchase radon testing kits from DHD for $10.

The Detroit Health Department is located at 100 Mack Avenue in Detroit.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Detroit Lions coverage on 7