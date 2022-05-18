Detroit Health Department recommends masking indoors after city moves to 'high' COVID-19 level

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Health Department says it is recommending indoor masking after the city moved from a “medium” to a “high” CDC COVID-19 Community Level.
The higher level indicates an increased exposure risk to COVID-19.
“The numbers are showing a rise in cases which we know can cause stress on local hospitals,” said Detroit Health Department Chief Public Health Officer, Denise Fair Razo, in a press release. “We have worked hard to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and taking these precautions will help us continue to thrive.”
The Detroit Health Department is recommending that vaccinated and unvaccinated people:
- Wear a mask in indoor public settings or in crowded spaces
- Get tested if exposed or showing symptoms
- Get vaccinated and boosted to lessen COVID-19 symptoms
- If you test positive for COVID-19, talk to healthcare provider about treatments like oral antivirals and monoclonal antibodies
- Log onto www.detroitmi.gov/health [lnks.gd] to learn more about Test to Treat
Last week, several Southeastern Michigan counties moved into the high level. Once in that high level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors, staying up to date with COVID vaccines, getting tested if you have symptoms and taking additional precautions if you’re at high risk for severe illness.