Detroit high school teacher charged in child sex sting in Ohio

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit Public Schools Community District teacher is on administrative leave after he was arrested hundreds of miles away in a child sex sting last week, officials said.

Jacob Suder, a 31-year-old teacher at Mumford High School, is accused of contacting an undercover officer he believed was a minor. Court documents say he offered $60 in exchange for oral sex.

Suder was directed to a parking lot in Ohio, where he was taken into custody on Thursday. He's been charged with compel prostitution pay or agree to pay a minor to engage in sexual activity.

DPSCD says it's unaware of any other alleged victims but will conduct and investigation to make sure that's the case.

Read the school district's statement below: