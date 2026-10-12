Detroit Historical Museum hosting Halloween event marking 100 years since Harry Houdini's death in Detroit

Halloween in 2026 marks the 100th anniversary of Harry Houdini's death in Detroit, and the Detroit Historical Society is honoring the anniversary with a special event.

Called "Houdini 100: Magic & Mystery," the event will take place at the Detroit Historical Museum from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

The legendary magician performed in Detroit 19 times between 1894 and 1926, according to the DHS.

Houdini 100 will feature vaudeville stages, dime museums, sideshow curiosities and more. There will be drinks, food, carnival games, magic and even more for attendees.

You can learn more about the event and purchase tickets here.

More about Houdini's death in Detroit in the video below

Remembering Harry Houdini's Halloween death in Detroit 92 years later

Houdini performed his last show in downtown Detroit before dying at a Detroit hospital in 1926.

Days before his show in Detroit, he was performing in Montreal when someone asked to punch him in the stomach. Houdini was known to be a strong man with powerful abs.

"Legend has it, he wasn't ready for the punch and they hit him pretty good," Jeff Horner, a senior lecturer at Wayne State said.

Horner, who is an urban planner and calls himself an amateur historian, said Houdini wasn't feeling well on the train ride down to Detroit.

Houdini gave his last performance at the Garrick Theater, which stood near the corner of Griswold and Michigan Ave. in downtown Detroit.

"He was supposedly in great pain during the performance but gave folks their money's worth," Horner said.

Detroit was roaring in the 1920s and it was the place to be and be seen. Horner said it's no surprise Houdini continued with is last performance. Years before, he performed an underwater escape off the bridge connecting Belle Isle.

But after his 1926 performance at the Garrick, Houdini couldn't recover. He died at Grace Hospital, which is near the current DMC Campus. According to the Reuther Library at Wayne State, he died in room 401. The original Grace Hospital was demolished in 1979, according to the library.