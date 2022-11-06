Detroit Historical Museum pays tribute to the Red Wings

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Red Wings fans can immerse themselves in a new exhibit at the Detroit Historical Museum.

Saturday, the museum launched its newest exhibit paying tribute to Red Wings teams of the past. The exhibit, which is on the second floor, is in honor of the 25th anniversary of the teams 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup Wins.

The display features hockey sticks of past players, seats from the Joe Louis Arena and artifacts from fans. They also feature the jersey and shoulder pads of former player Bill Dow.

In addition, visitors can find a thorough timeline of the team's history which highlights "Fight Night at the Joe" in 1997.

Museum curators also revamped their Origins: Where the River Bends space. It now includes a touchscreen interactive map. Curators say the exhibit is now more people-focused rather than industry-focused, drawing stories from Detroit's first indigenous populations.

The Origins exhibit will be permanent. The Red Wings exhibit will run through February. More information about both can be found on the museum's website.