Detroit History Tours offering special spooky tours at Michigan Central Station this October

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan Central Station and Detroit History Tours are teaming up for a special tour this Halloween season called "Shadows at the Station."

According to the tour operator, people will "discover a different side of Michigan Central." The tour is filled with strange, surprising and lesser-known stories from the station's past.

"Explore women’s travel and the role of station matrons, hear the story of Detroit’s Polar Bears, and step into the challenges of a city pummeled by the Great Depression," the description reads.

Then, the tour takes a darker turn into Detroit lore and history, according to Detroit History Tours.

"From the 1913 fire that destroyed the previous Michigan Central depot and tales of the Nain Rouge (Detroit's omen of destruction and mayhem), to 19th century pandemic stories connected to Roosevelt Park. Guests will also hear about Harry Houdini’s final days in Detroit and his last departure from Michigan Central Station following his death in 1926," the description reads.

The tour is spooky, but not scary, according to Detroit History Tours.

They are available several days in October, but a few days are sold out already. Tickets cost $25. You can learn more and purchase tickets here.