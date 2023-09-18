Detroit Homecoming to celebrate its 10th anniversary this week

(WXYZ) — Detroit Homecoming is back this week, celebrating its 10th anniversary!

The annual event has put a focus on the city, helping to discover new ways to “support the economic and social renaissance” of Detroit.

This year, the event is running September 20 through September 22.

The Detroit Homecoming pillar topics include real estate and development, arts and entertainment, the workforce, mobility, small business and more.

The roster of speakers include Dan Gilbert, Isiah Thomas, Santa Ono, Kimberly Andrews Espy and more.

Since 2014, the event has welcomed nearly 800 successful expats back to Detroit.

To learn more, click here.