Detroit homicide detective Lariah Stevens arraigned on OWI charges after wrong-way crash in Harper Woods

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Detroit Police Homicide Detective Lariah Stevens appeared in court Wednesday for arraignment after police say she drove the wrong way on Vernier Road and crashed into another vehicle.

Stevens was arraigned at the 32 A District Court in Harper Woods before Judge Rebekah R. Coleman. She is charged with operating while intoxicated (OWI) with a high blood alcohol content, driving the wrong way on a one-way street, and possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol. She pleaded not guilty.

"Judge, she awaits formal reading and asks the court for a plea of not guilty," her attorney said.

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Her attorney then addressed the judge, asking the court to consider Stevens' circumstances when setting bond.

"My client has been getting help, professional help, she has been abstinent from any type of alcohol, she has no prior record," the attorney said.

The judge set bond at $1,000. Stevens is expected back in court October 26.

The crash happened September 10 on Vernier Road near Eight Mile Road at around 8:30 p.m. Police say Stevens was behind the wheel of an unmarked Detroit Police vehicle, driving west in the eastbound lanes with her emergency lights on.

Police say she crashed into another vehicle as that driver was trying to make a turnaround. Stevens then left the crash scene on foot, leaving two guns inside the police vehicle. Police say she returned about 20 minutes later. A breath test showed a blood alcohol level of .19.

New photos, taken by the driver of the other vehicle, show the damage left behind from the crash.

A Detroit Police Department spokesperson told me Stevens has been suspended with pay.

The driver of the other vehicle says the photos are a reminder of what could have been much worse. I spoke with her multiple times off camera, and she shared this statement:

"I encourage Officer Lariah Stevens to accept responsibility for her actions on the evening of September 10th, 2026. I strongly encourage Officer Stevens to make a firm commitment to take all necessary steps to get her life on track; get sober and stay sober and never let this happen to anyone else."

The criminal case and the Detroit Police Department's internal review are ongoing.

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