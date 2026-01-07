Detroit homicides drop below 200 for the first time since 1965, city says

(WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield was joined by city and community leaders to announce another historic drop in violent crime for 2025 on Wednesday.

According to city statistics, there were 165 homicides in the City of Detroit last year, which is the fewest number of homicides in six decades. The last time that number was below 200 was in 1965 when there were 188 homicides.

While we have made progress, we know the work is far from over. One life lost is too many," Sheffield said during the press conference. "Public safety will remain a priority of this administration. We will build on the foundation of the programs and strategies that are working."

Late in 2025, former Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan held a press conference with Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettision, announcing that homicides had dropped 15% during the third quarter of 2025.

"What we're doing in Detroit is working," Bettison said during the press conference.

