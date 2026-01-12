Detroit hotels now required to display anti-human trafficking signs as auto show brings crowds

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit has passed a new ordinance requiring hotels and lodging establishments to display anti-human trafficking signage, aiming to provide a lifeline for victims who may feel help is out of reach.

The timing is particularly significant as crowds for the Detroit Auto Show begin arriving in the city, creating what officials say is an urgent need for stronger anti-trafficking measures.

Detroit hotels now required to display anti-human trafficking signs

"If there's one person being trafficked in our city, that's one too many. That is a problem," said Angela Whitfield Calloway, Detroit City Council District 2 representative.

The new ordinance mandates that all hotels and lodging establishments post visible anti-human trafficking signs for guests to see. Calloway says these signs serve as more than just posters — they're potential lifelines for victims.

"We will continue this work through strong partnerships, thoughtful policy and ongoing community engagement to protect survivors and hold traffickers accountable," Calloway said.

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison encouraged community members to trust their instincts when something feels wrong.

"Oftentimes, people won't call because they're like what if I'm wrong. Call anyway, let us investigate, no harm, no foul. It's better to be safe than sorry," Bettison said.

The police department is taking a proactive approach during the auto show period.

"We're going to be out there and we're educating the public and the community that if something feels off to notify us," Bettison said.

Stephanie Taylor, outreach manager at Covenant House, explained why major events like the auto show create heightened risks.

"People coming in from all over, they go to solicit and then there's other people that's trying to put the young people and the older people out there to be sold or be trafficking, so we have to be ready and be proactive," Taylor said.

Mayor Mary Sheffield emphasized Detroit's zero-tolerance stance on human trafficking while ensuring survivors know support is available.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy for those who are trying to human traffic in our city and most importantly, we want residents to know that there is help available," Sheffield said.

For organizations like Covenant House, the initiative represents meeting people where they are and ensuring everyone knows help is accessible.

"It takes a village and we got to make sure our young people and older people know that there's help available," Taylor said.

The message from city officials is clear: trust your instincts because when it comes to human trafficking, silence can be dangerous.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, help is out there for you. You can call 888-373-7888 or text BEFREE (233733).

To learn more about the signs of human trafficking, the Department of Homeland Security has information on their website.

