Detroit Institute of Arts named best art museum in the U.S.

The Detroit Institute of Arts has been named the best art museum in the U.S., according to the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice awards.

The awards were released earlier this month, and fans put the DIA as the top museum in the country.

Detroit has been well-represented in the 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, as the Detroit Riverwalk was named the Best Riverwalk in the U.S. for the third straight year and Campus Martius was named the best public square.

The entire ranking is below