Detroit Institute of Arts screening 'CatVideoFest 2026' this weekend

(WXYZ) — Love cats and all the weird, wacky and wild things they do? The Detroit Institute of Arts has a film for you.

The DIA said "CatVideoFest 2026" is returning to the Detroit Film Theatre on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

According to organizers, CatVideoFest is a "hand-selected, curated collection of the most entertaining, surprising and endearing cat videos of the year, together with some unique videos submitted directly to festival organizers."

On top of entertaining those watching the film, the festival's creators contribute a portion of ticket revenues each year to animal welfare associations, shelters and cat-focused charities in every state where CatVideoFest plays.

Tickets start at $11.50 for adults, and DIA members, seniors and students can get in for $9.50.

The film will show at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the DIA website.