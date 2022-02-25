Détroit is the New Black closing Downtown Detroit shop on Sunday

(WXYZ) — Détroit is the New Black is closing its store along Woodward Ave. in Downtown Detroit this weekend.

In a post on Instagram, the clothing store said its last day open will be Sunday, Feb. 27.

The store opened in 2016 and started selling women's clothing. It has since expanded to a variety of options.

"It is truly bittersweet to close our doors. I believe that our mission to provide space for under-represented founders and Black-owned businesses was accomplished through our time downtown. The brand was built as an optimistic platform to champion an inclusive future city. One that authentically offers 'Opportunity Detroit' for everyone," Founder and CEO Roslyn Karamoko said in a statement on Instagram.

The shop will remain open for business online at https://www.detroitisthenewblack.com/