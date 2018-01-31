'Detroit: It's Go Time' is new marketing slogan for Visit Detroit

Partly Cloudy
New ad video for Detroit
(WXYZ) - Metro Detroit's marketing bureau released a glossy new video and campaign to lure visitor's to the city.
The Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau revealed its new advertising campaign, "Detroit: It's Go Time," on Wednesday at its annual meeting at MotorCity Casino and Hotel.
"Go Time" will replace the previous slogan, "America's Great Comeback City."
